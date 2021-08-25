WEST RICHLAND, WA - Four fires and four deceased people are believed to be related to what lead a man in a burning truck to be the suspect wanted by police.
The Special Investigations Unit responded to a request by Police Chief Ben Majetich to investigate the officer involved shooting that happened this morning at the 4000 Block of Van Giesen in Kennewick near an Exxon gas station.
It started much earlier. At about 3:55am, Benton County Deputies responded to the 21,000 block of E. Finley Road about a possible break-in. The reporting party called 911 saying someone shot his father, when the reporting party exited his home, he saw both his and his neighbor's house on fire as well as someone running away.
When deputies arrived, they found the father in the backyard with a gunshot wound who was then transported to the hospital for surgery and was eventually airlifted to a trauma center. The deputies learned the suspect was a neighbor who lived behind the victim's house in addition to discovering a missing truck from the home. Deputies then learned that a car matching the missing vehicle's description was observed setting fire to a building in Kennewick.
At 4:47am, Kennewick Police Department and Kennewick Fire Department responded to 114 N Edison Street to International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 112 building because of the suspicious fire. The fire was put out with minimal damage. After further investigation, KPD officers found the fire was intentionally set and that their was forced entry into the building.
At 7:21am, KPD and KFD then responded to 8340 W Gage Blvd the local IBEW 112 training building for a report of another fire. This fire also had forced entry and was learned to be intentionally set. Preliminary investigation shows that the fire was linked to the one on N Edison Street.
Next, at 12:06pm, KPD and KFD responded to the 4300 block of S. Gum Street where two adults were located and found dead. Preliminary investigation also showed that they could be involved in the previous incident investigated by the SIU.
SIU investigators also became aware of the truck matching the description of the suspicious missing vehicle entering the city of West Richland. When officers saw the vehicle stopped at 4000 block of Van Giesen, they saw the truck in flames. After the vehicle stopped, numerous rounds were fired from the vehicle. Four officers, one West Richland PD, one Pasco PD and two Benton County Sheriff’s Office, then fired their weapons' at the vehicle "in an effort to stop the threat posed by the suspect and sole occupant of the vehicle" according to a Special Investigations Unit Media Release.
Officers then confirmed the suspect was dead.
The fires were found to be intentionally lit. Kennewick Police Department is investigating both incidents at IBEW and S Gum Street. Benton County Sheriffs are investigating the incidents in Benton County. These are all active investigations. All these incidents may be related to the officer involved shooting incident and are being investigated by Special Investigations Unit.
