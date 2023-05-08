SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- Sunnyside Police (SPD) responded to reports from a female caller that two males in a truck waved guns after an argument near Decatur Avenue and S. 7th St on May 7.
SPD Officers identified the suspect vehicle through its automated license plate reader camera and spotted the vehicle shortly before 7 p.m.
The truck with four people in it was stopped near 400 S. 5th and three of the people inside were detained. According to the SPD the fourth person in the car would not comply with Officers and was tased and taken into custody.
The suspect was medically cleared and booked into the Sunnyside City Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and for two felony warrants. Sunnyside Police obtained a search warrant and found two pistols and a rifle in the truck according to a press release on the incident from the SPD.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call SPD at 509-836-6200.
