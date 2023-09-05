SEATTLE — Two adults and two children are dead after a reported shooting and house fire in Wallingford Saturday morning, according to Seattle police.
Seattle police said officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of North 48th Street at around 9 a.m. for a reported shooting. Police said a child escape the home, contacted a neighbor and called 911 and reported that there was a deceased person in the house.
Police said officers arrived on the scene within five minutes but were unable to enter the home and reported that it was engulfed in flames.
"We do know that the front door was barricaded with some sort of object that officers we're trying to kick down, to try and open up the front door," said Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz. "There also was the fire going on, so they were overcome by the smoke so they ended up retreating."
Fire crews responded to the scene and were able to gain control of the fire by 9:30 a.m.
Police said one deceased adult was found in the front and another in the back. A deceased infant and child were also found, along with a dog.
The 11-year-old girl who called 911 has minor injuries and is in the care of emergency personnel until she can be reunited with family, police said. She possibly exited the house through a window, Diaz said.
"Our hearts and prayers are with the child that is alive, as well as those who are deceased," Diaz said. "I think trying to make sure the child does have a healthy recovery, as well."
SPD's Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.
