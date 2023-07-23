Weather Alert

...BREEZY TO WINDY CONDITIONS WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY EXPECTED IN THE WESTERN PORTIONS OF THE COLUMBIA BASIN THROUGH THIS EVENING... ...WINDY CONDITIONS WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE COLUMBIA BASIN MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING... .Breezy to windy conditions continue through the Columbia River Gorge extending through the western portions of the Columbia Basin this afternoon and evening. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph are expected. This, combined with low relative humidity as low as 17 percent, will continue to lead to an increased risk of fire initiation and spread across the western portions of the Basin. .On Monday, a more robust weather system will push a cold front through the forecast area and make for more widespread windy conditions, particularly in the Cascade Gaps and Columbia Basin. Sustained winds around 20 to 25 mph are possible in the Basin Monday afternoon and evening, with gusts as high as 35 mph possible. While RHs will improve markedly through the day as temperatures drop, the windy conditions will still exacerbate concerns for fire initiation and spread. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641 AND WA691... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641 AND WA691... The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * IMPACTS...Any existing fire or new fire starts will have the potential to spread rapidly given the windy conditions and low relative humidity. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&

