...BREEZY TO WINDY CONDITIONS WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY EXPECTED
IN THE WESTERN PORTIONS OF THE COLUMBIA BASIN THROUGH THIS
EVENING...
...WINDY CONDITIONS WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE COLUMBIA
BASIN MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING...
.Breezy to windy conditions continue through the Columbia River
Gorge extending through the western portions of the Columbia Basin
this afternoon and evening. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with
gusts as high as 35 mph are expected. This, combined with low
relative humidity as low as 17 percent, will continue to lead to
an increased risk of fire initiation and spread across the western
portions of the Basin.
.On Monday, a more robust weather system will push a cold front
through the forecast area and make for more widespread windy
conditions, particularly in the Cascade Gaps and Columbia Basin.
Sustained winds around 20 to 25 mph are possible in the Basin
Monday afternoon and evening, with gusts as high as 35 mph
possible. While RHs will improve markedly through the day as
temperatures drop, the windy conditions will still exacerbate
concerns for fire initiation and spread.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN PORTIONS
OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641 AND WA691...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641 AND
WA691...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any existing fire or new fire starts will have the
potential to spread rapidly given the windy conditions and low
relative humidity.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
