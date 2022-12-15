Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Visibility as low as a quarter mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley and the Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The fog may lift into a low stratus layer and then it will mainly cause impacts on the ridge tops and where the stratus layer meets the terrain along mountain range slopes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. &&