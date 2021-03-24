GRANGER, WA - UPDATE: Washington State Patrol Troopers are investigating a 2-car, head on fatal crash near SR 22 and SR 223 near Granger.
The crash happened around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Troopers say unfortunately 4 people died in the crash and another is in critical condition.
__________________________
Previous:
The Department of Transportation has reopened SR 22 in both directions two miles south of Granger after a serious crash.
The crash happened early Wednesday morning near the SR 223 junction, at milepost 9.
Washington State Patrol Troopers are investigating.