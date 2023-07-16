4-year-old hit by vehicle near Silver Beach Resort

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- According to a Facebook post from the Naches Fire Department, a 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle near the Silver Beach Resort Saturday evening.

The child was airlifted to the Harborview Medical Center with possible femur and pelvic fractures.

Naches Fire and Yakima County Fire District 5 talked last spring about "auto launch areas" where helicopters will be automatically called upon from Airlift Northwest or Life Flight Network for car accidents and medical emergencies.

Naches Fire says without helicopter support, they would've had to drive 36 minutes to reach the area and longer to get an ambulance from Yakima.

With helicopter support however, the child arrived at Harborview Medical Center in under two hours.