WASHINGTON, D.C.-
More than $40 million in federal funding to upgrade critical water infrastructure across Washington state has been announced as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The $40,349,000 in funding was made available through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF).
"Families in every corner of our state deserve to be able to turn on the tap and get clean drinking water, and that's why making upgrades to our water and wastewater systems is so critical," Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) said in a statement announcing the funding.
The funding will pay for upgrades to water systems in Washington state that will help protect people’s health, protect Washington’s waters, address key challenges like contaminants making their way into water systems and create good paying jobs according to a press release from Sen. Murray's Office.
"Clean drinking water isn't a luxury-it's something everyone deserves, and making these upgrades will help create good-paying jobs everywhere in Washington state," Senator Murray said.
