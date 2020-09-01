42nd Annual Tri-Cities Wine Festival cancelled

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - According to the President of Tri-Cities Wine Society, the 42nd Annual Tri-Cities Wine Festival has been canceled for this year.
At its August board meeting, the wine society’s board of directors concluded that hosting this large, community-wide event in November is not possible this year with the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings for the foreseeable future.
“In the months ahead, our wine society board of directors, will continue to monitor COVID-19 restrictions and evaluate them as they pertain to our wine festival and its future,” said President Davis. “However,” Davis added, “the society will resume its monthly events for its members and their guests as soon as the needed clearance and guidance are given to do so.”
The annual judged competition and public tasting event typically attracts more than 1,000 attendees, including wineries and their representatives, from across the Pacific Northwest. The festival has been the longest, continuously judged wine festival in the Northwest. It was started in 1979 by Coke Roth, a Tri-Cities attorney and past president, Tri-Cities Visitor, and Convention Bureau – now Visit Tri-Cities – and his friend, Maury Balcom.
Updates will be on the Tri-Cities Wine Society’s website, www.tricitieswinesociety.com, which also has information about past festivals, including its history, participants, and winners.