44-year-old Christopher Calvert charged with first degree murder

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Benton County Prosecutors have charged 44-year-old Christopher R. Calvert of Hermiston, Ore. with first degree murder during his arraignment.
Benton County Prosecutor charged Calvert with first degree murder with lack of remorse and invasion of privacy. Calvert is also charged with theft of a motor vehicle.
Calvert's next court appearance is May 19, his pre-trial is June 2 and his trial is set for June 27 of this year.
