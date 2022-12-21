YAKIMA, Wash. -
Yakima County celebrated the 18th Annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day on Wednesday with a candlelight vigil at the Millennium Plaza. The event honored 47 homeless persons who lost their lives in the county this year.
The National Coalition for the Homeless honors the memorial on December 21 every year, to fall in line with the Winter Solstice. On the longest day of the year, the struggles of the homeless population in cold weather states, such as Washington, are honored throughout the country.
Jean Scheid, Justice Equity Director for Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, shared her memory of the one of the many that was lost this year.
“There’s one name on the list that really struck me deeply because I had been with her at the birth of her last child and she felt so alone during that process,” said Scheid. “I’m sure she felt very alone through a lot of the things in her life…I was there holding her hand the last time she had a child.”
Scheid and the other agencies that helped with the event all offer their support for similar reasons.
“We all that work with this population have deep connections with these folks,” said Scheid.
The event offered warm soup and coffee for any who came to mourn the fallen population.
47 names were honored on Wednesday but it was noted that the actual number could be higher due to the nature of identifying the homeless population. Ages of those who passed in 2022 range from 33 to 81 but all were loved by someone, and made a difference in lives they encountered.
