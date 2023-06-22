TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Several annual community events are fireworks displays are set throughout the region to celebrate the 4th of July.
Kennewick
River of Fire Festival: 2-10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 in Columbia Park. Event includes a kid zone, games, activities, food trucks, a beer garden and the fireworks show.
Pasco
The Grand Old 4th of July Celebration
July 1: family bike ride from 8-10 a.m. in Riverview Park. Online pre-registration for the event is free.
July 4: Camp Patriot 5K and 1 mile fun run. Event open to runners of all ages with proceeds benefitting Camp Patriot.
July 4: Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast from 7-11 a.m. followed by the Grand Old 4th of July Parade in downtown Pasco.
10 p.m. fireworks show at Gesa Stadium.
Walla Walla
Community Fireworks Display. 10 p.m. July 4 at Walla Walla Community College.
Yakima
4th of July Community Celebration at State Fair Park. Day-long event features a carnival, food vendors, kids zone, water features, battle of the bands and ends with a fireworks show.
Hermiston
Stars and Stripes 4th of July Celebration. Annual celebration at Butte Park features vendors, games, activities and a fireworks display at 10 p.m.
Pendleton
Second Annual 4th of July Community Event. Fireworks on Monday, July 3 at dusk. Community event on Tuesday, July 4 begins with the VFW Parade at 10 a.m. starting at City Hall and ending at Roy Raley Park for a day of games, races, activities, music, food and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.