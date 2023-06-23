WASHINGTON STATE.- According to state law fireworks may be bought and used from June 28 until July 5.
However, counties and cities throughout the state may have ordinances or municipal codes regulating fireworks that differ from the state law. Before buying or using fireworks it is always best to contact your local fire department to see if they are legal in your area.
Here's a rundown of what is allowed around the Tri-Cities region.
BENTON COUNTY: Ordinance 641 goes into effect on June 28 and allows Benton County Commissioners to ban fireworks due to hot, dry conditions and high fire danger.
Ordinances regulating fireworks vary by city within Benton County.
KENNEWICK: As of 2023 some fireworks are allowed in Kennewick, such as fountains and sparklers, but most aerial fireworks are still banned.
RICHLAND: Some fireworks are legal in Richland, but most aerial fireworks are not. The City of Richland has also posted a video on firework safety on their website.
WEST RICHLAND: Fireworks are allowed in the incorporated areas of West Richland. A full breakdown of what types are allowed is available through the city's website.
BENTON CITY: Fireworks are allowed in Benton City, however, due to dry conditions and high fire danger residents are asked to minimize the use of personal fireworks and enjoy a professional show instead.
FRANKLIN COUNTY: Fireworks remain illegal in most of the County outside of the City of Pasco.
PASCO: Fireworks are allowed in Pasco from June 28 to July 5. Most aerial fireworks are still banned within the city.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY: Fireworks are available for sale from licensed dealers and outlets.
WALLA WALLA: Certain fireworks are allowed within the City, most aerial fireworks are still banned.
