4th of July River of Fire

Press Release from the City of Kennewick
KENNEWICK, WASH – River of Fire presented by Gesa Credit Union is back and has a new festival feel with so many incredible additions.
Additionally, fireworks are back on the Columbia River and will be shot from a barge, producing one of the most spectacular fireworks shows in the State!
This year’s event is a collaborative effort between the City of Kennewick and VenuWorks who operate the Three Rivers Campus.
PERSONAL FIREWORKS ARE STILL BANNED IN THE CITY LIMITS OF KENNEWICK FOR 2022. THE COMMUNITY IS ENCOURAGED TO ENJOY THIS SAFE, FREE, AND AMAZING PROFESSIONAL DISPLAY OVER THE RIVER!
Event Details: Enjoy free admission and parking.
The Kids Zone and Food Truck Alley open at 2pm.
Beer Garden opens at 4pm. Live entertainment featuring Fastlane and Stompin’ Ground from 5:00pm to 9:30pm.
The fireworks show will start at 10:00pm and last approximately 20 minutes.
“We are extremely excited for this year’s event. With so many new additions to the event and fireworks moving back onto the river, your family is in for a full day of fun while celebrating our country’s independence. We are throwing an awesome celebration and hope you will join us.” Brandon Lange, Recreation Manager.
Street Closures and Parking: In preparation for the event, a portion of Columbia Park Trail between the Veteran’s Memorial roundabout and the East Boat Launch will close from 6am to midnight on July 4.
There will be no through access for vehicles during this time. There will be no west end access from Highway 240 or the Fruitland or Hartford Street entrances.
To access the Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex and Bite at the Landing, guests are encouraged to use the Edison Street or Columbia Center Boulevard entrances. ADA parking is available in the Fishing Pond parking lot.
Guests requiring ADA parking should enter the park via Fruitland or Hartford Street entrances. Event parking will be located in the 20 acres and grass area just west of the 20 acres. Staff will be onsite directing traffic and parking throughout the day.
For more information, please contact Brandon Lange at 509-585-4279 or Brandon.lange@ci.kennewick.wa.us
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.