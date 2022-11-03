OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington Department of Commerce's Office of Homeless Youth (OHY), will benefit from $5.2 million in grant funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
"This HUD investment in Washington is a tremendous support for our efforts to help the thousands of young people who are experiencing homelessness in communities throughout our state," said Lisa Brown, Commerce Director.
Asotin, Benton, Franklin, Chelan, Douglas, Cowlitz, Kitsap, Thurston, Walla Walla, Whatcom, and Yakima counties will benefit from the state grant.
The funding will help the OHY provide:
Stable Housing – Every young person has a safe and healthy place to sleep.
Family Reconciliation – Families are reunited when safe and appropriate.
Permanent Connections – Youth have opportunities to establish positive, healthy relationships with adults.
Education and Employment – Youth have opportunities to advance their education or training and obtain employment.
Social and Emotional Well-Being – Youth have access to behavioral and physical health care; services nurture each youth’s strengths and abilities.
"We won't rest until every young person can go to sleep every night in the safety and security of knowing they have a home," Brown said.
