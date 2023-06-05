SALEM, Ore.- $5 million has recently been approved by Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) to fund homeownership development grants for federally recognized Tribes in Oregon.
According to an OHCS press release this is the first time the organization has set funds aside specifically for the development of Tribal homeownership.
“OHCS is moving beyond words to take intentional steps toward honoring self-determination in directing resources and additional capacity to our Tribal partners across the state,” said OHCS Director Andrea Bell.
The OHCS will fund homeownership development projects and non-construction projects that lead to more homeownership opportunities according to today's press release.
Breakdown of OHCS funding:
- Three applicants will receive a total of $474,715 to support 20 Tribal households either to purchase a home or make necessary repairs to maintain their home.
- The rest of the funding will go toward two homeownership development projects that will lead to the creation of 27 new homes for purchase on land on the Confederated Tribes of the Grande Ronde Community of Oregon and Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
- The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation development, called the Nixyaawii Transformative Homeownership Project, will use the $3 million in awarded funds to build 21 new affordable homes with two or three bedrooms for parcel leaseholders on the Nixyáawii Subdivision, a fully developed tract of 42.
"Tribal members have the opportunity to not just own a home but to be a homeowner on the reservation, a dream that has been unattainable for most," said Dave Tovey, Executive Director Nixyáawii Community Financial Services.
