OLYMPIA, Wash.- The United States Department of Agriculture is awarding the State of Washington nearly $5 million to support specialty crops.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture will apply the $4.8 million in funding to 21 grant projects across the state.
The final specialty crop project list was approved and announced by the USDA earlier this week.
“I’m excited about the Specialty Crop Block Grant funding awarded this year and the opportunities it presents for Washington specialty crop producers," said Washington State Department of Agriculture Director Derek Sandison.
The projects selected to receive funding by the WSDA include efforts to control pests and diseases, improve food safety and minimize recalls, train and educate growers and food processors, improve innovative technologies, and market specialty crops according to a press release announcing the funding.
The Washington State Tree Fruit Association is one of the organizations receiving funds. WSTFA will get $249,000 for its Agricultural Leadership Program run in conjunction with the WSDA and WSU.
The Agricultural Leadership Program works to enhance the leadership skills of farm owners, supervisors, and managers. The new funding will expand ALP to the entire agricultural industry due to the high interest expressed by other specialty crop groups in the state according to a WSDA press release.
"Innovative projects, like the ones funded through the Specialty Crop Block Grant program, are critical to ensuring Washington specialty crops remain competitive locally, nationally, and internationally,” said Sandison.
