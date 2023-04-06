YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- West Valley Fire and Rescue (WVFR) responded to a house fire off of 52nd Avenue around 9 p.m. on April 5.
When fire crews arrived on scene they found the home full of smoke from a fire in the kitchen. The kitchen fire burned itself out due to a lack of oxygen according to WVFR, but five pets died of smoke inhalation in the home.
The fire appears to have started on the stove in the kitchen, but the official cause is under investigation according to WVFR. The fire caused extensive smoke damage throughout the home.
