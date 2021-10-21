WAPATO, WA - A 5-year-old boy is being treated as a trauma patient after a crash in Wapato that caused him to be ejected out of the front window of a car.
An elderly woman was reportedly driving her two grandchildren when she failed to stop at the stop sign at S. Wapato rd. and Branch rd. and struck another car going straight. The woman and the two children, 5 and 1-years-old, were all transported to Yakima Memorial Hospital.
Yakima County Deputies and Wapato Police are treating this crash as a fatality crash, although the 5-year-old kid is currently alive. Wapato rd. is expected to be closed for the next two hours while Deputies bring investigative officers to the scene. Deputies are asking people to avoid the area if possible.
Deputies said the 5-year-old was not correctly bucked and when the car and landed in the nearby field. The other car was driven by a college student who deputies said was very shaken up. They want to remind drivers to always be aware of your surroundings, to come to a complete stop at every stop sign, and look both ways before crossing the street.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.