WASHINGTON - The CDC-approved children ages 6 months to 5-years-old are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been over 2 million cases, 20,000 hospitalizations, and 200 deaths due to COVID-19 in children under 5 years of age, according to Stanford Children Health.
Earlier this week we received an email from a viewer wondering where to take his kids for those shots.
The email read, "I’ve spoken to the WA Department of Health and Benton/Franklin Co, local pediatricians, Kadlec and Trios and nobody has a plan or any information about when that may be available. Seattle Children’s Hospital and Kaiser Hospitals are all scheduling appointments already."
When looking into both Benton Franklin and Yakima Health Districts, their representatives told me the health districts are waiting on the vaccines to arrive but should be here as soon as Monday morning.
"We're excited that those families who do want to be vaccinated will now have that opportunity," said Dr. Amy Person, Health Officer for Benton Franklin Health District.
People who are vaccinated are going to be less likely to be hospitalized or die, according to Dr. Person.
"So if there is a way to prevent or reduce their likelihood of getting that disease, that's why we'd want to vaccinate them," she said.
Dr. Person says having protection for the virus could also help with any long-term effects a person might have.
"If we can prevent some of those long-term complications, even the ones we don't know everything about, that's another benefit of getting vaccinated," she said.
I asked our viewers earlier today on Facebook if they are planning to get the vaccine for their children under 5-years-old and most said no.
"For any parents who do have questions," said Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez, Communications Specialist at the Yakima Health District. "Who do have concerns we definitely encourage you to talk to your child's health care provider for more information as well and also check-in to see if they are also offering that COVID-19 vaccine."
According to Stanford Medicine, Scientific evidence has shown that the children who received COVID-19 vaccines during testing developed high levels of virus-fighting antibodies expected to protect them against coronavirus.
Some Questions You May Have:
- What makes this vaccine different from the others administered to kids 5 years and older?
The three-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can be given to children 6 months to 4 years of age at a 3-microgram dosage. The two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for children ages 6 months to 5 years at a dose of 25 micrograms. These doses were carefully selected to ensure the vaccine was well tolerated in young children.
- How many doses of vaccine are needed, and on what schedule?
If your child receives the Pfizer vaccine, it is a three-dose vaccine series: the second three to eight weeks after the first dose, and the third dose more than eight weeks after the second.
The Moderna vaccine, it is a two-dose vaccine series: the second four to eight weeks after the first.
Children who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may need additional doses, as with immunocompromised teens and adults.
- How long does it take for the shots to take full effect?
A child can be considered fully immunized two weeks after the third dose of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine or two weeks after the second dose of the Moderna vaccine. Children who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the final dose in the primary series.
In Our Area:
Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose?
Several sites are offering booster doses to eligible individuals. Click here for a list of COVID-19 vaccine locations in Yakima County. Please take your vaccine card to your appointment.
Youth under 18 years need parent or guardian consent to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Find more information about COVID-19 vaccines for children and teens on the CDC and DOH websites.
