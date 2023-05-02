KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton County Veterans Therapeutic Court (VTC) will celebrate its 49th and 50th graduates on May 2 at 10 a.m. at the Benton County Justice Center.
The VTC is a voluntary program created in 2019 to emphasize rehabilitation and diversion from the tradition justice system for veterans according to a Benton County press release announcing the gradutation.
“I’m incredibly proud of the Veterans Court team," said Judge Dan Kathren, presiding Judge of the VTC. "Through their support, 50 Veterans have faced their demons and come out powerfully on the other side to resume their life of service to the country they love."
According to Benton County VTC participants must participate in mental health counseling, substance abuse treatment if needed, submit to drug testing, perform community service, attend regular court appearances, and be monitored closely for program compliance.
