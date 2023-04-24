WASHINGTON STATE.- Beginning May 19 statewide travel information will no longer be accessible by calling 511.
According to the Washington Department of Transportation the 511 traffic information line is being discontinued due to a decrease in the number of travelers using the service over the past decade.
For the past 20 years travelers could call 511 for traffic conditions, crash alerts, weather forecasts, pass conditions and ferry schedules.
The decrease in use, outdated technology and the overall cost of the system were the main factors in discontinuing the phone line according to the Department of Transportation.
While 511 is being discontinued there are several other ways for travelers in Washington to stay up-to-date with the latest travel news and conditions.
Travel tools and alternatives to 511:
- Our online tools, including the mobile app, traffic cameras and email alerts.
- Our online traveler information for traffic, weather, ferry schedules and a real-time travel map.
- Our social media accounts, such as our several Twitter accounts and Facebook.
- Radio stations 530 AM and 1610 AM for highway advisory radio alerts.
Tools for travelers who don't have access to the internet/smart phone apps:
- Washington State Ferries’ information phone number 888-808-7977.
- Tolling information (Good To Go!) 866-936-8246.
- Amtrak Cascades 800-872-7245.
- Neighboring states 511 information
- Oregon 503-588-2941
- Idaho 888-432-7623
- Local weather
- Seattle 206-526-6087
- Spokane 509-244-5992
- Department of Transportation Offices.
