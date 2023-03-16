KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office served search warrants to a pair of Kennewick businesses and seized 533 catalytic converters. Investigations led agencies to find the automotive parts at PDX Scrap Metal.
The GSCO worked with the Tri-Cities Drug Task Force, Benton County Sheriffs, Kennewick and Pasco Police Departments, Washington State Patrol and the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team in the investigation of stolen property and money laundering.
When officers investigated PDX Scrap Metal, the converters were found along with raw materials from the cores and equipment used to remove materials from the converters.
Catalytic converter thieves choose to target the part because of precious metals, rhodium, palladium and platinum, that can be turned into metal recyclers for a lot of money.
Law enforcement interviewed their primary suspects who cooperated and were not arrested.
Charges will be sent to the Benton County Prosecutor's Office when the investigation is complete.
