YAKIMA, WA - A new affordable housing project is underway off of Fruitvale Blvd hoping to help address the ongoing homeless epidemic in Yakima County.
Half of the new four-story apartments being developed are going to be specifically for people who have been experiencing homelessness.
"If you take a look at the most recent point and time count we have over 600 individuals and families that are identified that are experiencing homelessness in some way shape or form," said Lowel Krueger the Executive Director of the Yakima Housing Authority. "Of the 54 units that we're developing here half of those, 27 of those will be dedicated to those that are homeless or formally homeless throughout Yakima County."
Since the pandemic, the number of people who are experiencing homelessness in Yakima County has grown drastically and only recently started to trend down.
"We know that the homeless population will certainly take advantage if given an opportunity," said Krueger.
The Yakima Housing Authority is getting over $18 million for this project. $12,727,358 comes from the Low-income Housing Tax Credits, $3,619,000 comes from the State Housing Trust Fund, $300,000 comes from the City of Yakima HOME fund, and $299,771 comes from the City of Yakima CHIP fund.
"These kinds of projects are really critical to addressing both the homeless crisis that we are experiencing in Yakima County as well as providing affordable housing to others," said Randy Beehler the Communications and Public Affairs Director for the City of Yakima.
In the Yakima Valley income tends to be lower than in the rest of Washington State.
"Agricultural-based economy does tend to pay lower wages than some other industries," said Beehler. "...and that contributes to the difficulty in people locating housing in our area and frankly being able to afford it."
That's why the Yakima Housing Authority is hoping the 54 apartments will help with issues within the search for housing in Yakima.
"We really want to make our community the best place it can be and I believe every development that we work on, every acquisition of housing that we are able to acquire and improve is an opportunity for us to make a home for somebody that didn't have it in our community before," said Krueger.
The address for the new apartments is 1116 Fruitvale blvd and is expected to be done by fall of next year.
Currently, the Yakima Housing Authority is not taking applications for the new apartments but we will keep you updated on when they are available.
