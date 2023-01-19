WASHINGTON —

Nearly one half of college students in the state of Washington report lacking their basic needs; food and housing.

Western Washington University and the Washington Student Achievement Council (WSAC) did a survey to find out where more resources are needed in the state.

The research started with 9,700 students from 39 schools statewide participate in the survey, some school including WSU Tri-Cities, Eastern Washington University, Spokane Community Falls and University of Washington - Seattle to name a few.

According to Ami Magisos, Associate Director of Policy & Planning at WSAC, says the findings show a much bigger problem. If we are seeing these problems statewide, it shows the issue can be nationwide.

Over a third of students that participated, about 34.2%, said they experienced housing insecurities in the last 12 months. One in ten students, about 11.3%, experienced homelessness.

While these numbers are high, Tamarack Randall, Associate Director with United Way in King County says they aren't surprising. Instead, it shows that higher education is a pathways out of poverty.

The study, however, shows a breakdown of the demographic of students and what the needs are specifically.

67.5% of students who were formally in the foster system experienced food insecurity and 23.7% experienced homelessness in the last 12 months.

For a country with many resources, what seems to be lacking for those students? Only 33.8% are campus resources and 48.9% are public resources.

So the question now becomes, are we lacking public or campus resources? Are more students looking for non-profits or donations to get the help they need?

The highest need comes from students in two-year colleges at 50.2% and four-year colleges are at 48.8%.

However, majority of the highest of basic needs were in North Puget Sound, 45% and South Central Washington, 58%.

The study also shows that students directly affect are American Indian/Alaska Native and Black and are 20% more likely to experience one or the other, or even both.

You can find the full survey breakdown and what question were asked here.