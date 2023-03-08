PORTLAND, Ore. — Walmart is preparing to close two of its biggest Portland metro area stores — and the only two actually located within the Portland city limits.
The company announced in a news release Wednesday that the Hayden Meadows Supercenter in the Delta Park area of North Portland and the Eastport Plaza Supercenter off of 82nd Avenue in Southeast Portland will both shut down by March 24.
The two closures will impact a combined total of 580 workers, according to WARN Act notices filed by the company.
The company described the decision as primarily a financial one, stating that of the company's roughly 5,000 stores, "unfortunately some do not meet our financial expectations."
The pharmacies at both stores will also close on March 24, and staff will work to move customer prescriptions to other locations. Staff at the two stores will all be eligible to transfer to other Walmart locations, the company said.
"We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Hayden Meadows and Eastport Plaza locations. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com," Walmart media relations senior manager Robert Arrieta said in a statement.
Walmart operates 17 other stores in the Portland and Vancouver metro area.
The two Portland closures are among seven Walmart closures recently announced nationwide, according to Business Insider, including two in Illinois and one each in Florida, New Mexico and Wisconsin. The company also announced last week that it would close three of its "tech hub" offices, including one in Portland.
