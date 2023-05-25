YAKIMA, Wash.- According to the Education Research and Data (ERDC), 59% of High School students in Yakima do not enroll in college the first year after graduation, compared to 50% across statewide.
"So sometimes being that first generation, that's a hard hurdle to get over, because is a change in mindset from, you know, where their family has been and what they thought about college as an option," said Chad Quesnell, Career and College Readiness Specialist at Eisenhower High School.
The Yakima School District has partnered with the College Success Foundation in order to connect students with college and career. Quesnell stated, that students that go to college make about 15 to 20% more in income than the college undergraduate.
"It's not true of every single job out there but when you take everything together, that's a lot of money over the lifetime of anyone of us, and so that makes a big difference. The other thing of course is that even though college is not necessary for everyone it does help open doors for students".
Moreover, Quesnell compelled that student attendance, school participation, and contacting guidance counselors are still key elements for students to continue their education after high school.
