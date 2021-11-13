5th Line Brewing Honors Navy Veteran Organ Donor with Tribute IPA

YAKIMA, WA - One life saved many, a tragic death of Navy Veteran on a motor cycle 3 years ago helped save so many peoples lives because of organ donation.
"Both kidneys and his liver, corneas, he gave eye sight, skin for burn victims, muscle, tissue." said both his mother and wife.
And that wasn't all, by having his wife know what he wanted in his death, he was able to save lives with his own.
"Organ donation is so important, I was not a organ donor before Mike died" said Susan Bergin, Mikhaill Stewart's Mother. "The day they told us he was not going to survive his injuries, with in seconds Kyle said he's an organ donor this is what you need to do, we've talked about it."
His wife said that she was inspired by her husbands donation to help others so she joined the medical field.
"I've always loved health care but kind of the reason why it has pushed me is the fact that mike without EMS" said Kylie Stewart, Mikhaill Stewart's Wife."Without our health care staff Mike wouldn't have been able to be an organ donor so that kind of pushed me into going back to school after he passed and I became an EMT."
His friends from the hockey team he played on in Yakima wanted to bring awareness to organ donation by making a beer in his honor and donating one dollar to every pint bought to LifeCenter Northwest, and the name of the beer comes from one of Stewart's favorite Disney songs.
"He'd sing song's from Moana and he'd lead in with "what can I say except" and you know wait for the rest of us to finish it just cause it was one of those fun things goofy hockey players do" said Nathan Coppock, Co-Owner of5th Line Brewing.
LifeCenter Northwest said that you can sign up to become an organ donor if its not already on your drivers license at donatelife.com.