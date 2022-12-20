Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Oregon and central and south central Washington. * WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&