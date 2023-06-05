The federal trial over Oregon's voter-approved gun control measure started Monday in Portland. The carefully watched trial will determine whether the law violates the U.S. Constitution. The trial comes after a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision on the Second Amendment is upending gun laws across the country, sowing confusion over what firearm restrictions can remain on the books. The Oregon Firearms Federation filed the federal lawsuit in November after voters narrowly passed Measure 114. The measure requires residents to undergo safety training and a background check to obtain a permit to buy a gun. It also would ban high-capacity magazines.