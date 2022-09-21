YAKIMA, Wash.-
Yakima held its first Lemonade Day in August at Sozo Stadium. On Lemonade Day kids across the country run lemonade stands to learn about business and handling money.
6 year old Maxwell Telles was named Entrepreneur of the Year at Yakima's Lemonade Day.
He created a business plan, sold lemonade and won with his stand called "urban legend."
Maxwell won $500 and a new bike.
"We're so proud of him. I was blown away. He's been pretty shy and to see him come out of his shell and do so well is awesome," said Hannah Telles, Maxwell's mother.
