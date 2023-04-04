YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Buddhist Church is hosting it's 60th annual Sukiyaki dinner on May 7.
This year's dinner will have limited seating for meals in take-out containers. A Buddhist minister will be available inside the church for conversations.
The church is working with the Filipino Community Hall and the Asian Pacific Islander Coalition to sponsor the event.
Tickets will be available at the Filipino Hall, through church members or at the door. The dinner will cost $25.
