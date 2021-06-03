69-year-old man died in the hospital after crashing into a fence on I-182 in Richland

RICHLAND, WA - Washington State Patrol (WSP) share details about the fatal crash that happened Thursday near the the George Washington Way exit on I-182.

The 69-year-old driver, Michael Mount, was driving westbound on I-182 when his vehicle drove off of the road and hit a fence. He was transported to Kadlec Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. 

WSP does not know the reason why the vehicle drove off of the road however they did confirm alcohol was not involved.  

