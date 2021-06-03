69-year-old man died in the hospital after crashing into a fence on I-182 in Richland

...CRITICAL RH WITH WINDY CONDITIONS FRIDAY...
.Windy conditions in tandem with low humidity are expected
Friday afternoon and evening. An an upper-level ridge breaks down
and flattens over the next 24 hrs, an upper trough will move into
the region by Friday to promote windy conditions. This will be
followed by windy conditions again Saturday afternoon and evening,
however, confidence is low in this occurring with humidity not
being as low.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639,
OR640, OR641, WA639, WA641, AND WA675...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the
Northern Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Southern
Washington Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641
Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Washington and 675 Eastern Washington Southern Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...West 15 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 20 percent.
* IMPACTS...Increased chance of rapid fire growth on new or
existing fires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&