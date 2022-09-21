PASCO, Wash.-
A sixth teen has been charged in connection to the August, 6, murder at a party on the 6000 block of Pimlico Drive in Pasco.
According to Benton County Superior Court documents, Zhane Davis, 18, has been charged with Rendering Criminal Assistance in the First Degree, her boyfriend is a 15 year old juvenile suspect in the shooting.
The charge is a class B felony that carries a max sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
The affidavit of probable cause states that through the course of their investigation Pasco Police heard unconfirmed reports that Davis had recorded video of the shooting.
On August, 15, Davis reportedly told detectives that she wanted to show them a cell phone video.
The Pasco Police Department is now in possession of the cell phone pending a forensic examination.
Bail for Davis was set at $10,000 and she was placed under house arrest requiring electronic monitoring on September, 20.
Her next court appearance is scheduled for September, 27.
A total of six teens have now been charged in connection to this case:
Jalen Fields, 17, is being charged with 2nd degree murder as an adult. He is currently being held on $250,000 bail.
A 15 year old juvenile suspect will also be facing murder charges, but will be tried as a minor. He is currently under house arrest.
Osmond Morales Salto of Pasco is being charged with 2nd degree murder and 1st degree assault. He is being held on $250,000 bail.
Angel Garcia of Kennewick is also being charged with 2nd degree murder and assault in the 1st degree. He is being held on $250,000 bail.
Brian Pandoro Valenzuala is charged with 2nd degree murder and 1st degree assault. He is being held on $250,000 bail.
Zhane Davis, 18, is now charged with rendering criminal assistance in the 1st degree. She is currently under house arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.