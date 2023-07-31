UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore.-K-12 students in the Ukiah School District will have reliable, high-speed internet when they head back to the classroom this fall thanks to a five-year, $7.4 million fiber-optic cable construction project.
The Ukiah School District Broadband Fiber Construction Project involved constructing and running an underground fiber-optic cable 50 miles from Pendleton to Ukiah andwas completed on June 22.
“This level of connectivity will be incredibly impactful to not only our staff and students, but also to our greater community," said Laura Orr, Superintendent of the Ukiah School District.
Ninety percent of the funding for the project came from the federal internet access affordability program for schools and libraries called E-rate. 10% came from the state of Oregon through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund according to the InterMountain Education Service District (IMESD).
Before the project students in the Ukiah School District did not have access to high-speed internet, but instead relied on wireless hotspots according to IMESD.
"We are all very excited for the coming year and what this project will allow us to grow into,” Orr said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.