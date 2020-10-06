70th Annual Statewide Weed and Invasive Species Conference Set for Nov. 3-6

WASHINGTON STATE - The 70th Annual Washington State Weed Conference will be offered online and free to the public, announced the Washington Vegetation Management Association and the Washington Invasive Species Council.
With this historic partnership between the association and council, the conference has been increased, with two of the four days focused on invasive species and successful approaches to stopping their spread.
“The association and council are two examples of organizations dedicated to protecting the economy and environment of Washington,” said Ray Willard, council chair. “This is a fantastic opportunity to combine forces and pull together to stop weeds and pests that threaten this place we call home. Whether you are a WSU Master Gardener or parks volunteer, or you work in the landscape industry, forestry, agriculture, right-of-way management, or any of the environmental management sectors, you can’t afford to miss this free event. I look forward to virtually seeing you there.”
The conference will run from 9 a.m. to noon, Nov. 3-6. Conference topics range from Asian giant hornet identification, to engaging the public in successful integrated pest management, to disease control in turf grass. Those seeking pesticide and structural pest inspector recertification credits will earn up to 12 credits.
“The 70th anniversary of the Washington State Weed Conference was going to fall victim to the pandemic,” said James Mallett, association president. “But were it not for this partnership with the Washington Invasive Species Council, the conference would have been cancelled.
“Weed and invasive species managers have been deemed essential workers, as their activities protect the state’s agriculture, infrastructure and transportation system. We are proud to be providing information and continuing education credits that keep our state running and productive.”