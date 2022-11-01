YAKIMA, Wash.-
Traffic on 72nd Avenue in Yakima will be reduced to one lane north of Tieton Drive for about 300 feet on November, 2, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
According to a city of Yakima press release, the traffic revisions are necessary to grind and replace the asphalt.
72nd Avenue is a high traffic area so drivers should expect delays.
The project is also dependent on the weather and could be subject to change if heavy rain continues.
