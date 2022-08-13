73-year-old motorcyclist dead after being unable to stop in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. -
Shortly before 11:00 a.m., Yakima Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of W. Lincoln Ave. for a motorcycle crash.
A 73-year-old male was riding his motorcycle when he came across a delivery truck and tried to stop but couldn't. The motorcyclist swerved onto other lanes avoiding the truck.
However, a car driving by hit him and cause him to lose his balance and hit the delivery truck.
The man was said to be conscious when officers arrived and was transported to Memorial Hospital. He died soon after.
Officers determined the main cause of the crash was the motorcyclist failing to yield when making the lane change.
YPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the incident and asks if any witnesses have video of the collision. You're asked to contact YPD Officer Jim Yates (509) 728-6449
