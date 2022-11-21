OLYMPIA, Wash. – Over $8.6 million will start flowing through Washington in an effort to expand affordable, high-speed internet through the rural areas of the state.
The money was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will be administered through the Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Loan and Grant Program.
Funds will be used to support affordable, high speed internet 4,330 people, 61 businesses, and 21 farms across rural Cowlitz County, according to a press release sent by the office of Sen. Patty Murray.
“In the 21st Century, a reliable internet connection is absolutely vital. From telemedicine to competing in the global economy, families and small businesses need access to reliable high-speed internet,” said Senator Murray. “...For our rural communities especially, this funding is going to be a game-changer and I’m proud to bring it back home to Washington state.”
In total, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $65 billion to ensure that families across the United States have reliable internet, and funds for the Digital Equity Act which funds events and activities that provide individuals and communities with the skills and technology necessary to take advantage of a strong internet connection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.