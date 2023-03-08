SEATTLE, Wash.-
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced that an 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 out of Vancouver, Washington has been found and safely returned to the United States from Mexico.
According to an FBI press release Mexican authorities were able to locate Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez in Michoacán, Mexico and she was returned to the U.S. in February.
“For more than four years, the FBI and our partners did not give up on Aranza,” said Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office.
Aranza was kidnapped by her biological mother on October 25, 2018, from a Vancouver shopping mall according to the FBI. Through its investigation the FBI determined that Aranza had been taken to Mexico.
According to the FBI Aranza's safety is of the utmost importance after her return to the U.S. and her location will not be publicly disclosed.
“Our concern now will be supporting Aranza as she begins her reintegration into the U.S.," Agent Collodie said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.