YAKIMA, Wash.-
Changes in DTG Recycle's development plans for its limited purpose landfill (LPL) at 41 Rocky Top Road will force the closure of recreational access on 80 acres of DTG land.
A network of recreational trails was previously developed on LPL land that at the time was believed to be an area that would not be active for decades.
DTG planned to move waste into the Western Fill Area which would maintain trail access according to a press release, but neighbor complaints led to regulators requesting that the company provide updated technical reports prior to placing waste in the area.
DTG was allowed to place waste to the south of the then-current fill area (“Southern Fill Area”) while the results of the new studies were analyzed. Being prematurely moved into the Southern Fill Area forced DTG to restrict access to part of the trail system due to public and operational safety.
According to DTG development will continue moving south and west of the Southern Fill Area, making it unsafe for recreational users to be in an area under active development.
DTG is working with the William O. Douglas Trail Foundation to maintain safe access to recreational trails.
