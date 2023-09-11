TRI-CITIES, Wash. - September is National Suicide Prevention month, dedicated to mental health awareness and remembering the lives lost to suicide.
The "Take Strides" walk began eight years ago when Chandra Markel, a Richland School District counselor, decided to create the event for a few students at RSD. The event quickly grew and is now open to public.
This year, Wednesday September 27, participants can meet at Fran Rish Stadium parking lot.
Markel says people can walk for remembrance. "If you've lost someone to suicide, you can walk in their honor and also community awareness and prevention."
