UPDATE (10/22/2020 5:02 PM): All 911 services have been restored!
BREAKING: 9-1-1 phone lines are out of service across the state. If you need emergency assistance please call 509-628-0333 for Benton and Franklin counties, 509-574-2500 for Yakima County, or our your counties dispatch number.
A list of these numbers can be downloaded here
- Adams County Dispatch 509-659-1122
- Othello Area 509-488-2061
- City of Ritzville 509-659-1313
- City of Othello 509-488-3314
- Asotin County Dispatch 509-243-4171
- Clarkston 509-758-2331
- Benton Couty Dispatch 509-628-0333
- Chelan/Douglas Dispatch 509-663-9911 or 800-452-1732
- Clallam County Dispatch 360-417-2259/2459 or 360-417-4970
- Clark County Dispatch 360-693-3111
- Columbia County Dispatch 509-382-2518
- Cowlitz County Dispatch 360-577-3098
- Woodland & Amboy 360-225-8981
- PIO Media Questions 360-430-6329
- Douglas County 509-663-9911 or 800-452-1732
- Ferry County Dispatch 509-775-3132
- Franklin County Dispatch 509-628-0333
- Garfield County Dispatch 509-843-3493 or 509-843-3494
- Grant County Dispatch 509-762-1160
- Grays Harbor County Dispatch 800-281-6944 or 360-533-8765
- Island County Dispatch (see below)
- North and Central Whidbey 360-679-9567
- South Whidbey 360-321-4400
- Camano Island 360-629-2224
- Jefferson County Dispatch 360-385-3831 or 360-344-9779 EXT. 0
- King County (see below)
- Port of Seattle (& Sea-Tac Airport) 206-787-5401
- Bothel Police (& Lake Forest Park) 425-486-1254
- Redmond Police (& Duvall) 425-556-2500
- Seattle Police 206-583-2111 or 206-625-5011
- University of WA 206-685-8973
- Issaquah Police (& Snoqualmie & North Bend) 425-837-3200
- Enumclaw Police 360-825-3505
- Eastside NORCOM (Normandy Park, Bellevue, Kirkland, Mercer Island, Clyde Hill & Medina) 425-577-5656
- Valley Communications Center (Renton, Tukwila, Des Moines, Kent, Federal Way, Auburn, Algona, Pacific, & Black Diamond) 253-852-2121
- King County Sheriff (Beauz Arts Village, Burien, Carnation, Kenmore, KCIA, Maply Valley, Metro Transit, Muckleshoot, Newcastle, Sammamish, City of SeaTac, Shoreline, Skykomish, Sound Transit, Woodinville, Covington, and Vashon Island) 206-296-3311
- Kitsap County Dispatch 360-307-5844
- Kittitas County (See Below)
- Upper Kittias 509-674-2584
- Lower Kitttias 509-925-8534
- Klickitat County Dispatch 509-773-4545
- Lewis County Dispatch 360-740-1105
- Lincoln County Dispatch 509-725-3501
- Mason County Dispatch 360-426-4441
- Belfair 360-277-5080
- Okanogan County Dispatch 590-422-7232 or 509-422-6968 or 509-422-6967
- Pacific County (See Below)
- South Bend 360-875-9397
- Long Beach 360-642-9397
- Pend Oreille County Dispatch 509-447-1980
- Pierce County 911 253-798-4722
- JBLM 253-912-4442
- San Juan County Dispatch 360-378-4141
- Skagit County Dispatch 360-428-3211 or 360-336-3131
- Skamania County Dispatch 509-427-9490
- Snohomish (SnoCom) 425-407-3970
- Spokane County 509-456-2233
- Stevens County 509-684-2555 or 509-675-7877 or 509-690-7717 or 509-690-1452
- Thurston County 360-704-2740
- Wahkiakum County 360-795-3535
- Walla Walla County 509-527-1960 & 509-527-3766 (Alarms)
- Whatcom County 360-676-6911/6711
- Bellingham Fire 360-676-6811
- Whitman 509-334-6601
- Yakima County 509-453-9000
- Washington State Patrol
- Pierce & Thurston: 253-538-3240
- King: 425-401-7798
- Asotin, Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Garfield, Walla Walla, Yakima: 509-575-2320
- Colfax, Colville, Ritzville, Spokane: 509-227-6566
- Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Lewis, Skamania: 360-449-7999
- Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas, Okanogan: 509-682-8090
- Island, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, Whatcom: 360-654-1200