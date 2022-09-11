KENNEWICK, Wash. -

The City of Kennewick reminds the community of the 9/11 memorial located at the Southridge Sports & Events Complex.

The memorial is open to the community all day on September 11 and the city encourages people to visit and remember the events of 9/11.

Kennewick is one of the few communities throughout the US to receive a piece of the World Trade Center and is on display at the Southridge Sports & Events Complex.

Lampson International worked with the City of Kennewick and Port Authorities from New York and New Jersey to transfer and fabricate the monument.

The monument became a community-wide volunteer project where a number of local business and residents worked and donated to the memorial.

On September 11, 2011, the three tons, 35-foot-tall monument was dedicated.