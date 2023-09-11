KENNEWICK, Wash.- Several 9-11 memorials were held at Southridge Sports and Events complex.
According to the complex, the 9-11 memorial is a 30-foot, 6,000-pound steel column recovered from the World Trade Center Twin Towers.
On Monday, September 11, there were two memorials held by local first responders and one by the Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho.
The services ran by the first responders had many people in attendance like retired fireman Kim Pauley.
"We lost brothers on that day. They ran in when other people were running out. This is a sacred day for the fire department," Pauley said.
There were also citizens in attendance like Jason Strickling who said he had the day off and wanted to attend the ceremony.
"I do appreciate local first responders coming out to help us memorialize to do right by that. It's their duty but it means more than that for the community too," Strickling said.
According to the Southridge Sports and Events Complex, Kennewick was one of few communities in the entire United States to receive a piece of the towers.
22 years after the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers, memorials like the one in Kennewick bring people together to honor those who lost their lives.
"It was a day that brought our country together more than anything I've seen in my life," Pauley said.
For more information on the 9-11 memorial visit their website.
