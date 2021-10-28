Washington - Superintendent of Public Instruction held a press conference early Thursday to give an update on the numbers for school staff that are fully vaccinated.
Following Governor Jay Inslee's vaccine mandate for state employees, the school system saw a loss of between 400 and 500 employees. Superintendent Chris Reykdal says, they are allowed to make the decision to not be vaccinated.
However, he is happy to see that just under 90% of school employees are fully vaccinated. They also are the largest group of professionals with the highest vaccination rates.
He says the kids are back and learning and he hopes to "keep the momentum."
With teachers leading in vaccination number he believes schools are the safest place for kids to be right now. However, students and staff are still practicing social distancing and wearing masks while on school grounds.
Despite the large number of staff lost to vaccine mandates, there have been an increase in the number of staff they pay overtime, some staff has even been pulled from retirement to better help their local schools.
At the start of back to school instruction, the state set a goal number for enrollment in Washington state public schools. They did not meet that number, something Reykdal says was a product of parents enrolling their kids in other schooling programs, such as homeschool.
Superintendent Reykdal hopes that despite the staffing shortages and lack of enrollment, Governor Inslee and state legislature won't reduce the school funding. He asks that if you're interested in a position, call or visit your local school district's website to see how you can get involved.