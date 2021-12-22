Kennewick, WA- 94.9 The Wolf radio host, Jen Little and her two sons Jazz and Jackson, spent their day giving toys kids in the local hospitals.
When Jazz was much younger, he spent a couple holidays in the hospital and remembered what it was like for him this time of year. Now, he wants to give back and brighten up the holidays for the kids that can't be home this season.
94.9 The Wolf teamed up with Numerica Credit Union, Gregory Drilling, Speedy Movers and the Kennewick Police Department Foundation to help deliver the toys.
They started collecting toys over at the radio station with the Tree of Cash and Prizes. People who donated toys were allowed to take an envelope and win cash or a prize.
Jen says a lot of people would give the cash back to them so more toys could be purchased.
"We have lived in a lot of metropolitan areas and I've never found a place that's as giving as the Tri-Cities," Jen said.
They received nearly 1,500 toys since the beginning of November and were excited to donate toys to Kadlec and Trios Hospitals today.
With so many donations comes a lot of gratitude, the staff at Kadlec and Trios received boxes of toys and even a couple Nintendo Switches to have year round for entertainment.
I had the opportunity to speak to Jenny Jones a child Life Specialist from Kadlec who says, "We plan to not only give toys to kids on our pediatric floor but the kids in our ER as well and if they have siblings at home, we want to send one with them."
The toy drive had become a tradition with the Little's for the last ten years and they hope it continues even further.