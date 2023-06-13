Port of Mattawa to expand Wastewater infrastructure to accommodate the Wine-Making Industry

MATTAWA, Wash.-The Paul Lauzier Foundation has awarded The Port of Mattawa with a grant of $95,000.“We are thrilled to receive the $95,000 grant from the Paul Lauzier Foundation” said Lars Leland Executive director, of the Port of Mattawa. 

According to the Port of Mattawa the grant will be used to install an HVAC system in the Mattawa event center. This installation will secure the Event center as a premier venue for events. The port of Matawa is a hub for economic growth with a commitment to fostering community growth.  