WASHINGTON- 201 community organizations and local governments will receive $97 million in funding aimed for homeless assistance in Washington. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) announced the funding comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development's Continuum of Care program and the Youth Homeless Demonstration Project.
“Every person deserves a safe place to call home and a roof over their head—it’s not asking too much," said Sen. Murray.
The money will be allocated by the CoC and YHDP grant awards.
“The affordable housing crisis is plain as day to anyone living in just about any part of Washington state," said Sen. Murray. "That’s why I am constantly fighting to get state and local authorities the resources they need to provide supportive services and find permanent homes for people experiencing homelessness."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.