OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Washington drivers can now raise awareness for suicide prevention programs through the purchase of a new 988 license plate emblem.
All Washington state vehicle owners are eligible to purchase the emblems that display the 988 Suicide and Crisis lifeline number and the message "There is hope."
"We know we've done a lot, but we haven't done enough when it comes to veteran suicide. Now help is only three digits away," Washington Governor Jay Inslee said at the unveiling of the emblems.
The emblems cost $18 and can be purchased through the Washington State Department of Licensing.
Emblems can be applied to any valid Washington state license plate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.